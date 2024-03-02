trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726756
List of BJP candidates ready for Lok Sabha elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
BJP's first list for Lok Sabha elections is coming soon. The last meeting of Modi's Council of Ministers is on March 3. After that BJP can announce the names of its 150 candidates. In such a situation, know from where the senior leaders of BJP including PM Modi and Amit Shah can contest elections.

