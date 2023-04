videoDetails

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourns till 12 pm amid heavy ruckus

| Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

The opposition has been creating ruckus in the House since the beginning of the budget session. Today, once again amid heavy uproar, the proceedings of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm. In this report, know in detail on which issues there was an uproar.