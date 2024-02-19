trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722794
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Says SP-Congress Seat Sharing Talks Are On, Update Soon

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow, hinted at a potential collaboration with Congress for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He mentioned ongoing talks about seat distribution, stating, "Lists have come from them, and we have given them our list. Once seats are decided, Samajwadi Party will join their Nyaya Yatra."

