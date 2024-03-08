NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news on seat sharing between TDP-BJP

Mar 08, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Speculations about TDP's return to NDA have intensified. TDP President Chandrababu Naidu is reaching to meet Amit Shah shortly. These speculations seem to be intensifying before the Lok Sabha elections. There will be talks on alliance between TDP and BJP.

