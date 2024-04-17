Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'BJP will not cross 180...', says Priyanka Gandhi

|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also holding massive rallies regarding the Lok Sabha elections. He has targeted PM Modi. He said that the PM does not talk about real issues. They are diverting from the real issues. He has also claimed that how many seats will BJP get?

