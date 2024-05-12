Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Bomb industry is running in Bengal...',says PM Modi in West Bengal

|Updated: May 12, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi, while targeting Trinamool Congress during a rally in Barrackpore, West Bengal, said that Trinamool Congress has made bomb making a cottage industry in West Bengal. TMC's time is now over. Know what else PM Modi has attacked on TMC in this report?

