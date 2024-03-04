trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727208
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chidambaram-led Congress Manifesto Committee to meet today

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress is exploring seat sharing formulas for the Lok Sabha elections with the Indian alliance. Congress has an important meeting today regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024. It is being told in this meeting that Congress can gamble on the MSP of farmers.

