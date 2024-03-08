NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress may release the first list by this evening

|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news related to Lok Sabha elections is coming out. Sources say that Congress may release the first list by this evening. It is believed that Rahul Gandhi may contest elections from Wayanad. So Congress can give opportunity to new faces in Telangana.

