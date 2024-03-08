NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress releases 1st list of 39 candidates

Sonam|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
Congress Party has released the first list of candidates. This time too, Rahul Gandhi has been fielded from Wayanad from Kerala in the first list of Congress. Bhupesh Baghel has been fielded from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.

