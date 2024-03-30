Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Congress will win in Purnia...',says Pappu Yadav

|Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Bihar Politics: There is a tussle over Purnia seat in the India Alliance in Bihar. There is a tussle between Congress leader Pappu Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Pappu Yadav has claimed that only Congress will win from Purnia. Whereas Tejashwi Yadav has given a good account of Pappu Yadav.

