Lok Sabha Election 2024: Highest voting in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir

Sonam|Updated: May 13, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4 Voting: Voting is going on in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir from 7 am. During the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, a record of 35 years was broken in Kashmir. Elections were boycotted every time in Jammu and Kashmir, today long queues are seen there.

