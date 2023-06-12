NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lalan Singh's big statement on opposition unity

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: JDU National President Lalan Singh has given a big statement regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024. He said, 'Nitish Kumar will not be the prime ministerial candidate in 2024. They are only gathering opposition parties.

