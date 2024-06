videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7 Voting: Samajwadi Party alleges about EVM malfunction

| Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7 Voting: Samajwadi Party has complained amidst voting. Samajwadi Party complained that EVM has malfunctioned at many places. Let us tell you that voting has started on 57 seats of eight states for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Know in this report what is the reaction of the people of Varanasi after voting?