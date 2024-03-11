NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'PM Modi did not reduce the prices of petrol and diesel', says Ashok Gehlot

Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC meeting will be held today at 6 pm. In which the names of candidates will be finalized on about 60 to 70 seats of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam, sources are informed that Digvijay Singh from Madhya Pradesh, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot from Rajasthan, Gaurav Gagoi from Assam and Harish from Uttarakhand. Rawat can contest elections. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot has made a big attack on PM Modi.

