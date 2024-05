videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sonia Gandhi Caste Vote with Rahul Gandhi

| Updated: May 25, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting has started today for 58 seats in six states and two union territories, including all seven seats in Delhi, in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. All the senior leaders are voting. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have arrived to vote.