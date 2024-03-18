NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'we were not invited...', says Om Prakash Rajbhar on BJP Meeting

|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Om Prakash Rajbhar's big statement has come out. He said that he will not attend the meeting of allies. We have already discussed, so will not attend the meeting.

