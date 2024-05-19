videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: What Happened In Akhilesh Rally?

Sonam | Updated: May 19, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav Rally: When a stampede broke out in the rally of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, CM Yogi had a lot of fun. There was a stir after seeing the helicopter in Akhilesh Yadav's rally, the video of which has come. Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were to address a joint rally in Phulpur, UP, but due to the huge crowd of workers going out of control, both Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh returned without addressing the rally. In the rally, the workers broke the barricade and reached the stage.