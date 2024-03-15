NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election Breaking: Awaiting announcement of election dates

|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election Breaking: Lok Sabha elections may be announced soon. The country's two new Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar have taken charge. Now in some time, a meeting of both the Election Commissioners Sukhveer Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar is to be held with the Chief Election Commissioner, in this meeting the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates will be discussed. Let us tell you that due to the vacant posts of two Election Commissioners, the dates of Lok Sabha elections could not be announced.

