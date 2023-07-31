trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642628
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned: Delhi Services Bill is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Home Minister Amit Shah will present this bill. This bill is related to transfer posting of officers in Delhi. This bill was approved in the meeting of Union Ministers chaired by PM Modi. Due to the uproar, even today the Lok Sabha could not function. The proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm.

