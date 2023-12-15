trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699208
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Dec 15, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
As per latest reports, Proceedings of Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today. Speaker Om Birla has taken this decision amid huge uproar. Know more about the news in this report.

