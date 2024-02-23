trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724232
Loksabha Election 2024: Congress-AAP seat sharing finally sealed?

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Congress-AAP Press Conference: According to sources, today Aam Aadmi Party and Congress can announce the alliance by holding a joint press conference. If the matter regarding seat sharing is resolved then Congress and AAP can make a big announcement today.

