Loksabha Security Breach Update: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centere Government Over Parliament Security Breach

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi on Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police has also arrested the 6th accused in the case of lapse in security of Parliament. Quoting sources it is being told that now the crime scene will not be recreated. Meanwhile, a big statement of Rahul Gandhi has come out. He said that this incident has happened due to unemployment and inflation.

