'Lord Ram was 'non-vegetarian', says NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

| Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 08:44 PM IST

Taal Thok ke: Just 18 days are left for the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Till now questions were being raised that why is PM Modi inaugurating the Ram Temple? Does BJP have copyright on Ram? NCP leader Jitendra Awhad in Maharashtra raised questions on the exile of Lord Ram. He described Ram as a non-vegetarian and asked – How can someone live in the forest without eating meat for 14 years? There is also a race to raise questions on Ram temple. Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also took entry in it today. Till now their leaders were raising questions. Now Tejashwi also said that what will happen if Ram temple is built? If your leg is amputated, will you go to temple or hospital? If you feel hungry, will you go to the temple? Watch the big debate on Ram temple in Taal Thok Ke.