“Loss of Indian manuscripts was a loss for the entire world…” PM Modi

| Updated: May 18, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18 said that the loss of Indian manuscripts was a loss for the entire world. “The long period of hundreds of years of slavery also did a loss to India that a lot of our written and unwritten heritage was destroyed. It is not only India's loss, it is the loss of the whole world,” he said in New Delhi.