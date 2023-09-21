trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665300
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lucknow Breaking: Bullet fired during party in Lucknow, student died in the incident

|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Lucknow Breaking: Firing took place during a party in Lucknow, where a student was shot dead during the party. The student was murdered in Dalal Residency, police have detained two students.
Follow Us

All Videos

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Will Perform An Air Show To Commemorate The 76th Anniversary Of J-K's Accession
play icon3:6
Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Will Perform An Air Show To Commemorate The 76th Anniversary Of J-K's Accession
play icon4:35
"Justin Trudeau Needs To Come Clean" The World Wants Proof, Not Nonsensical Charges Levelled Against India
Punjab Police Visited The Residence Of Gangster Sukhdool Singh In Moga
play icon1:6
Punjab Police Visited The Residence Of Gangster Sukhdool Singh In Moga
PM Modi On Women’s Reservation Bill: Golden Moment Of India’s Parliamentary Journey
play icon1:56
PM Modi On Women’s Reservation Bill: Golden Moment Of India’s Parliamentary Journey
World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Warm-up Game To Be Played Behind Closed Doors
play icon2:6
World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Warm-up Game To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Trending Videos

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Will Perform An Air Show To Commemorate The 76th Anniversary Of J-K's Accession
play icon3:6
Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Will Perform An Air Show To Commemorate The 76th Anniversary Of J-K's Accession
play icon4:35
"Justin Trudeau Needs To Come Clean" The World Wants Proof, Not Nonsensical Charges Levelled Against India
Punjab Police Visited The Residence Of Gangster Sukhdool Singh In Moga
play icon1:6
Punjab Police Visited The Residence Of Gangster Sukhdool Singh In Moga
PM Modi On Women’s Reservation Bill: Golden Moment Of India’s Parliamentary Journey
play icon1:56
PM Modi On Women’s Reservation Bill: Golden Moment Of India’s Parliamentary Journey
World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Warm-up Game To Be Played Behind Closed Doors
play icon2:6
World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup Warm-up Game To Be Played Behind Closed Doors
Lucknow News,student murder,Girl murder,Breaking News,Zee News,Lucknow BBD Student Murder,Chinhat Dayal Residency,Lucknow Daru Party,BBD Student Murder,Lucknow News,BBD College,Nishtha Tripathi,Dayal Residency flat,UP Crime News,Crime news,Latest crime news,Lucknow murder,Uttar Pradesh news,uttar pradesh ki news,uttar pradesh latest news,Hindi News,Latest News,Breaking News,UP news,Uttar Pradesh,