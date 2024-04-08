Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lucknow defeated Gujarat for the first time in IPL

Sonam|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The 21st match of IPL 2024 was played between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Batting first, Lucknow scored 163 runs losing 5 wickets and gave Gujarat a target of 164 runs to win. The entire Gujarat team was limited to 130 runs. Lucknow won by 33 runs.

All Videos

Congress can give ticket to Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi
Play Icon06:48
Congress can give ticket to Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi
BJP is protesting against Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon06:04
BJP is protesting against Arvind Kejriwal
PM Modi targets Congress regarding Ram Temple
Play Icon45:54
PM Modi targets Congress regarding Ram Temple
PM Modi targets TMC during public meeting in Bengal
Play Icon16:32
PM Modi targets TMC during public meeting in Bengal
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Prime Minister jhooth ki factory...', says Tejashwi Yadav
Play Icon05:01
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Prime Minister jhooth ki factory...', says Tejashwi Yadav

Trending Videos

Congress can give ticket to Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi
play icon6:48
Congress can give ticket to Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi
BJP is protesting against Arvind Kejriwal
play icon6:4
BJP is protesting against Arvind Kejriwal
PM Modi targets Congress regarding Ram Temple
play icon45:54
PM Modi targets Congress regarding Ram Temple
PM Modi targets TMC during public meeting in Bengal
play icon16:32
PM Modi targets TMC during public meeting in Bengal
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Prime Minister jhooth ki factory...', says Tejashwi Yadav
play icon5:1
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Prime Minister jhooth ki factory...', says Tejashwi Yadav