Lucknow murder: Murder at the new residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, the youth was a friend of the minister's son

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
A BJP worker was shot dead in the new house of Union Minister of State Kaushal Kishore in Lucknow's Dubagga. The name of the deceased is Vinay Srivastava, let us tell you that the accused shot the deceased in the head. The pistol with which Vinay was shot is said to be that of MP's son Vikas Kishore. The family members have accused six people of murder. Thakurganj police reached the spot on information and started investigation by sending the body for postmortem.
UP news,Kaushal Kishore,UP Police,Crime news,Lucknow News in Hindi,latest lucknow news in hindi,Lucknow Hindi Samachar,BJP MP Kaushal Kishore,Vikas Kishore,murder in Lucknow,murder at Kaushal Kishore son house,बीजेपी सांसद कौशल किशोर,विकास किशोर,लखनऊ में मर्डर,कौशल किशोर के बेटे के घर हत्या,Hindi News,news in hindi,केंद्रीय मंत्री के घर युवक की मौत: BJP कार्यकर्ता विनय के परिजनों ने छह पर लगाया हत्या का आरोप,तीन हिरासत में,