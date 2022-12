Lucky Ali alleges land being encroached by the land mafia with IAS officer's help

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

Singer Lucky Ali has alleged that his property in Bengaluru has been “encroached upon illegally” by the land mafia. In fact, he has also accused an IAS officer of being a conspirator in this whole matter.Mr Ali shared a facebook post with the text of his complaint letter to the Karnataka police chief. Lucky Ali alleges land being encroached by the land mafia with IAS officer's help