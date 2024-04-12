Advertisement
Maa Shringar Gauri to be worshiped in Gyanvapi today

|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 07:48 AM IST
India is celebrating Chaitra Navratri festival. Amid this, Maa Shringar Gauri is going to be worshiped in Varanasi's Gyanvapi today. The worship will be done on the occasion of Navaratri. To know more about the same, take a glimpse of this video.

