Madhepura: 3 crushed to death by DM's car

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
In Madhubani, Bihar, a major accident occurred due to the vehicle of DM of Madhepura. The DM's speeding vehicle going from Patna to Madhepura crushed four people due to which three people died on the spot.. These included two mothers and a daughter...the condition of one injured is also critical.
