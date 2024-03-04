trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727148
Madhya Pradesh Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Harda, MP

Mar 04, 2024
Madhya Pradesh Accident News: There is a major road accident in Harda, MP. An uncontrolled car collided with a bridge after which the car caught fire. The car rider has been burnt alive in this accident. The video of the road accident has surfaced. The car is burning in fire, you can see this in the pictures.

