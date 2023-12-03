trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694890
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: Shivraj Singh claims victory by tweeting

|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results Live: Will Kamal Nath come to Madhya Pradesh or will Shivraj remain? On one hand, BJP is continuously forming its government. After all, whom will the people of Madhya Pradesh elect? Meanwhile, Kamal Nath has lagged behind in the trends from Chhindwara. Once again BJP has come very close in the trends. Meanwhile, CM Shivraj became emotional in front of the media. And he has said that when we remember the night of 2nd and 3rd December, we tremble.
Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP moves towards victory in MP
Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP moves towards victory in MP
Chhattisgarh Assembly election Results 2023: Congress has lead in the trends of Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh Assembly election Results 2023: Congress has lead in the trends of Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh Elections Results 2023: BJP leading on 48 seats in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Elections Results 2023: BJP leading on 48 seats in Madhya Pradesh
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP ahead on 1 seat in Chhattisgarh
Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP ahead on 1 seat in Chhattisgarh

