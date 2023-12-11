trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697830
Madhya Pradesh News Chief Minister: Know all about Mohan Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Mohan Yadav MP New CM Update: Mohan Yadav will be the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Mohan Yadav is an MLA from Ujjain South and has been the Higher Education Minister in the Shivraj government. Shivraj Singh Chauhan has resigned today.
