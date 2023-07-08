trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632727
Madhya Pradesh: Respectful politics on Su-Su scandal, a cover-up on atrocities in Shiv 'Raj'.

Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Politics is being played on the Sidhi Su-Su incident of Madhya Pradesh. Now questions are being raised on the strictness being done on the accused Pravesh Shukla. At the same time, it is being said that why the victim is being pressurized not to speak.
