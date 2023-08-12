trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648306
Mahabharata again in Nuh-Mewat! The decision was taken in the Hindu Panchayat?

|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Mahapanchayat of Hindu Samaj is going to be held at Nuh-Palwal border in Haryana. Saints from different places will gather in this mahapanchayat starting from 10 am on Sunday. Representatives of Hindu society including VHP, Bajrang Dal will gather. A letter has been written to 500 villages asking people to mobilize. The aim of this Hindu Mahapanchayat is to complete the Braj Mandal Yatra which was incomplete on 31st July. The Hindu side is trying to take out this yatra again on 28th August. But the final seal has to be put during the Mahapanchayat only. The further agenda will be decided through the Mahapanchayat.

