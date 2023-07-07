trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631960
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Mahamanthan' of BJP leaders at PM's residence, these big changes can happen before elections!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
BJP Meeting: An important meeting of the BJP took place at the PM's residence for a long time last night. Home Minister Shah and BJP President JP Nadda also attended the meeting. This meeting lasted for more than 3 hours.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis meeting amid ruckus in NCP
play icon4:3
CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis meeting amid ruckus in NCP
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how problems can be overcome with gems.
play icon5:7
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how problems can be overcome with gems.
Meet Saiqa Rashid, the Famous Calligraphy Artist from Kashmir Making Beautiful Quranic Verses
play icon2:39
Meet Saiqa Rashid, the Famous Calligraphy Artist from Kashmir Making Beautiful Quranic Verses
Pakistan shook due to earthquake tremors
play icon13:41
Pakistan shook due to earthquake tremors
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
play icon5:53
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis meeting amid ruckus in NCP
play icon4:3
CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis meeting amid ruckus in NCP
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how problems can be overcome with gems.
play icon5:7
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how problems can be overcome with gems.
Meet Saiqa Rashid, the Famous Calligraphy Artist from Kashmir Making Beautiful Quranic Verses
play icon2:39
Meet Saiqa Rashid, the Famous Calligraphy Artist from Kashmir Making Beautiful Quranic Verses
Pakistan shook due to earthquake tremors
play icon13:41
Pakistan shook due to earthquake tremors
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
play icon5:53
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
Narendra Modi meeting,Modi Cabinet reshuffle,modi cabinet reshuffle news,modi cabinet reshuffle 2023,modi cabinet reshuffle update,modi cabinet reshuffle latest news,modi cabinet reshuffle latest update,Narendra Modi,BJP,Amit Shah,JP Nadda,Hindi News,breaking news in hindi,Live Hindi News Headlines,top hindi news,Hindi News,