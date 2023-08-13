trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648578
Mahapanchayat of 500 villages against Nuh violence... Rioters will be treated!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Tremendous violence was witnessed during the saffron yatra in Haryana's Nuh. After this, bulldozer action was also seen from the Haryana Police. Now a Hindu Sarvajati Mahapanchayat has been organized in Palwal. 500 villages have been invited in this event.

