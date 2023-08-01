trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643063
Maharashtra: 16 killed, 3 injured after crane collapses in Thane, rescue operation underway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
In an unfortunate mishap, at least 16 people died and three got injured after a crane collapsed in Thane. A girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur in Maharashtra’s Thane. The machine was being used for the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway.

