Maharashtra: At Nagpur's Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi, devotees conduct morning prayers

On August 31, in honour of Ganesh Chaturthi, morning Aarti was done and prayers were offered at Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur. Vinayaka Chaturthi is another name for Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesha is honoured at the festival as the God of New Beginnings, the Remover of Obstacles, as well as the God of Intelligence and Wisdom. Everywhere in the nation, but mainly in Maharashtra, the event is observed.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

