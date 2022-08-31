NewsVideos

Maharashtra: At Nagpur's Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi, devotees conduct morning prayers

On August 31, in honour of Ganesh Chaturthi, morning Aarti was done and prayers were offered at Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur. Vinayaka Chaturthi is another name for Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesha is honoured at the festival as the God of New Beginnings, the Remover of Obstacles, as well as the God of Intelligence and Wisdom. Everywhere in the nation, but mainly in Maharashtra, the event is observed.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:20 PM IST
On August 31, in honour of Ganesh Chaturthi, morning Aarti was done and prayers were offered at Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur. Vinayaka Chaturthi is another name for Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesha is honoured at the festival as the God of New Beginnings, the Remover of Obstacles, as well as the God of Intelligence and Wisdom. Everywhere in the nation, but mainly in Maharashtra, the event is observed.

All Videos

Bhupesh Baghel hints toward issue in the Jharkhand government after EC sends its letter to the governor
Bhupesh Baghel hints toward issue in the Jharkhand government after EC sends its letter to the governor
Flood in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh after heavy rainfall
Flood in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh after heavy rainfall
Sunil Deodhar dismisses and disparages rumours that the TDP will join the NDA
Sunil Deodhar dismisses and disparages rumours that the TDP will join the NDA
Study finds brain region responsible for effortful altruistic behaviour in people
Study finds brain region responsible for effortful altruistic behaviour in people
Living in timber cities could avoid more than 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions by 2100
Living in timber cities could avoid more than 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions by 2100

Trending Videos

Bhupesh Baghel hints toward issue in the Jharkhand government after EC sends its letter to the governor
Flood in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh after heavy rainfall
Sunil Deodhar dismisses and disparages rumours that the TDP will join the NDA
Study finds brain region responsible for effortful altruistic behaviour in people
Living in timber cities could avoid more than 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions by 2100