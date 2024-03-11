NewsVideos
Maharashtra ATS Arrests a suspicious person in Mumbai

Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Maharashtra ATS has arrested a suspicious person from Mumbai. He has been arrested for giving intelligence information to Pakistan.

