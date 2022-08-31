NewsVideos

Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offers prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Mumbai

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, performed prayers at his home on August 31 in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi. The celebration honours Ganesha as the God of New Beginnings, the Remover of Obstacles, the God of Wisdom and Intelligence, as well as the God of New Beginnings.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
