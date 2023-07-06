trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631804
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde rubbishes his resignation rumours; lampoons NCP

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Amid the epic drama going on in the coastal state of Maharashtra, speculations of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde signing down from his position were the ‘talk of the town’, until he himself shut down all the speculation on July 06.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Tomatoes worth over 2 lakhs stolen from a farmer in Karnataka’s Hassan district
play icon1:0
Tomatoes worth over 2 lakhs stolen from a farmer in Karnataka’s Hassan district
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – What did Congress do for tribals in MP in 40-45 years?
play icon9:58
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – What did Congress do for tribals in MP in 40-45 years?
BADHIR NEWS: Sharad Pawar's meeting with party leaders in Delhi, there will be discussion on split in the party
play icon6:4
BADHIR NEWS: Sharad Pawar's meeting with party leaders in Delhi, there will be discussion on split in the party
‘Any direct attack unacceptable…’ UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani threat
play icon3:37
‘Any direct attack unacceptable…’ UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani threat
Rajasthan Politics: Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement – ​​will contest elections together in Rajasthan
play icon11:0
Rajasthan Politics: Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement – ​​will contest elections together in Rajasthan
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Tomatoes worth over 2 lakhs stolen from a farmer in Karnataka’s Hassan district
play icon1:0
Tomatoes worth over 2 lakhs stolen from a farmer in Karnataka’s Hassan district
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – What did Congress do for tribals in MP in 40-45 years?
play icon9:58
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – What did Congress do for tribals in MP in 40-45 years?
BADHIR NEWS: Sharad Pawar's meeting with party leaders in Delhi, there will be discussion on split in the party
play icon6:4
BADHIR NEWS: Sharad Pawar's meeting with party leaders in Delhi, there will be discussion on split in the party
‘Any direct attack unacceptable…’ UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani threat
play icon3:37
‘Any direct attack unacceptable…’ UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani threat
Rajasthan Politics: Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement – ​​will contest elections together in Rajasthan
play icon11:0
Rajasthan Politics: Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement – ​​will contest elections together in Rajasthan