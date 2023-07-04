trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630679
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate New NCP Office In Front Of Maharshtra Mantralaya In Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra, newly-appointed deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar will inaugurate a new NCP office in front of Maharashtra Mantralaya on July 04 in Mumbai.
