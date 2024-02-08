trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719370
Maharashtra Fire: Explosion in Electric Transformer near Alandi: One Dead, Seven Injured, Pune

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
In a tragic incident near Alandi, Pune, an electric transformer in Solu Village exploded, resulting in one fatality and seven injuries. The Fire Department and Police are currently on the scene, responding to the emergency.

