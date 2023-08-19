trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650977
Maharashtra Government confers ‘Udyog Ratna Award’ to industrialist Ratan Tata

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Maharashtra Government on August 19 honoured prestigious ‘Udyog Ratna Award’ to industrialist Ratan Tata. The award was conferred to Ratan Tata at his residence in presence of CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. CM Shinde also thanked the industrialist for accepting the award.
