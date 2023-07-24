trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639659
Maharashtra: Nagpur Police raids cricket bookie’s residence, seizes over Rs 17 crores

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
The residence of an international cricket bookie named Anant Jain was raided by Nagpur Police in Maharashtra on July 22. Police seized more than Rs 17 crores in cash, gold and silver. More details are awaited.
