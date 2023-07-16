trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636369
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar faction has no hope of success in elections without sharad pawar! NCP

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
In Maharashtra, politics is being played on the meeting of rebel leaders of NCP with Sharad Pawar. Several leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister and rebel NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, had suddenly come to meet Sharad Pawar amidst political turmoil. Many political speculations are being made after this meeting.
