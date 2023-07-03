trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630305
Maharashtra Politics: Girish Mahajan's attack on Sharad Pawar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Maharashtra Politics: After the political earthquake in Maharashtra on Sunday, the political picture of Maharashtra has changed. Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM 24 hours ago. Minister Girish Mahajan said that Sharad Pawar himself is going to backstab.
