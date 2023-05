videoDetails

Maharashtra: Tension occurs due to violent clash between two groups in Akola

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

There is tension in Maharashtra's Akola due to violent clashes between two groups. Stones were pelted on the road and vehicles were vandalised. After this, Section 144 was implemented in the city. At present the situation is under control.