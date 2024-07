videoDetails

Maharastra: What is Ajit Pawar's plan?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 05:52 PM IST

Maharashtra Politics Update: Big news related to Maharashtra politics is coming. Let us tell you that Ajit Pawar is preparing for a new alliance. Possible alliance with Vanchit Aghadi, AIMIM. Know the complete news in detail in this report.